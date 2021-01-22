A Norfolk woman is behind bars for allegedly attempting to enter her neighbors’ apartments and yelling vulgar comments.
Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk police responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on the 1200 block of Norfolk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
When officers arrived, residents told police that Janine Moore, 56, of Norfolk was attempting to enter other apartments, Bauer said, yelling vulgar comments at other residents, and refusing to stay inside her own apartment. Officers spoke to victims and witnesses and issued Moore a citation for disturbing the peace.
An hour later, Bauer said, officers were called back to the same apartment building for the same complaint. Officers again spoke to other residents about Moore’s behavior, Bauer said. In speaking with Moore, it was apparent that her conduct would continue after officers left, so she was placed under arrest on suspicion of disturbing the peace, according to the release.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.