Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Sioux City, Iowa, woman on Thursday following a pursuit in Northeast Nebraska.
About 6:45 a.m., the state patrol was notified that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stole a pickup, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads, Thomas said.
As the pursuit entered Wayne County, the trooper took over as the primary law enforcement officer in the pursuit. After a few minutes, the vehicle drove into a cornfield southwest of Carroll, but the trooper did not pursue into the field. As the pickup attempted to exit the field, Thomas said, it struck a tree and came to a stop. The suspect then fled on foot.
Deputies and the trooper located the driver, 31-year-old Samantha Fredericksen, after a short search. Authorities took her into custody without further incident, and she was transported to the Cedar County Jail. Charges are pending, according to officials.