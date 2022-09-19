A Holt County woman was arrested on Sunday after an apparent theft at a Norfolk supermarket.
At 8:14 p.m., Norfolk police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Ave. for a shoplifting, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A woman had just exited Walmart with a cart full of unpaid merchandise, according to someone who had called police.
The caller provided a physical description of the suspect and the vehicle she had driven away in, as well as the vehicle’s license plate number, Bauer said. Responding officers located the suspect’s car and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Sheila Donohoe of O’Neill.
A check of Donohoe’s license showed that it was revoked, Bauer said. The back seat of the vehicle was allegedly filled with stolen items from the store that totaled more than $1,016. Donohoe was arrested on suspicion of driving during revocation and shoplifting.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.