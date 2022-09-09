The report of a hit-and-run accident resulted in the arrest of a Norfolk woman on Thursday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were notified of a hit-and-run accident at about 10:12 p.m. The caller said a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a sign in the median at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. The caller followed the car to the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue, where officers were able to contact the driver, who was identified as 29-year-old Jolyn M. Eatherton of Norfolk.
Bauer said the officer noted that Eatherton was slurring her words, was unsteady on her feet, had red, glassy eyes and appeared dazed. Eatherton and the officer spoke about prescription medication she was taking and the officer asked her to perform field sobriety maneuvers, he said.
Following the maneuvers, Eatherton was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. In a subsequent search, officers recovered two rolled up dollar bills in her wallet that contained a small amount of cocaine, Bauer said.
She was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.