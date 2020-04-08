Funny money

A BANCROFT woman was found to be in possession of counterfeit five $100 bills that look real to the naked eye.

 Courtesy photo

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with a 37-year-old Bancroft woman who was arrested for several offenses Tuesday afternoon, including possession of counterfeit $100 bills.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his department had contact Tuesday at about 3:50 p.m. with the woman on Highway 15, south of Pilger.

During the contact, Rachael Emeterio was found to be in possession of five counterfeit $100 bills, Unger said. The bills were found to look authentic to the naked eye, he said.

Emeterio was also found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.

Emeterio was charged with the drug violation and also with criminal possession of a forged instrument and will make her initial court appearance next month.

