Norfolk Police officers arrested a Missouri woman in connection with third-degree assault on Sunday.
Police were called to a business in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue for a disturbance at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. There, it was reported that a woman had become aggressive and attempted to choke someone in the restroom, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
When the officers arrived, the suspect was sitting on a bench outside the business. She was identified as Sheryl Huss, 50, of Cosby, Missouri, Bauer said.
The victim said that Huss had confronted her in the restroom, placed her hands around her neck and assaulted her. Witnesses corroborated this statement, Bauer said.
After being questioned, Huss was arrested in connection with third-degree assault. She was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.