A Nevada woman sought by police on suspicion of taking her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle Wednesday also is suspected of possessing meth.
At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Norfolk police responded to a call from a man about his ex-girlfriend taking his vehicle without his permission, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The male identified the suspect as Lupita Stephany Hernandez, 27, of Las Vegas. GPS tracking of the car led the car’s owner and officers to the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, according to the release.
When officers arrived, they spoke with Hernandez about the car and her planned destination. She then was placed under arrest on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a glass pipe with residue from a makeup bag, along with a small baggie of white crystalline substance. Both the substance and residue tested positive for methamphetamine.
Hernandez was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.