A woman was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital following a head-on collision in southern Pierce County on Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 81, north of 850th Road, about 7 miles north of Norfolk.
Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt said a southbound car crossed the center line and struck a northbound pickup truck. There were four people injured, Eberhardt said, two of whom were in the car and two in the pickup truck.
The car caught fire, but witnesses pulled a mother and small child from the vehicle before it was consumed by fire, according to the sheriff.
The driver of the southbound car was transported by medical helicopter from the scene to a Sioux City hospital. The other three patients were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance, Eberhardt said.
About a dozen vehicles south of the crash scene were stopped. Law enforcement was stationed at 850th Road for about 30 minutes directing traffic to the east and west away from the scene. First responders also could be seen at the junction of Highway 81 and Highway 13, a few miles south of the crash scene, rerouting traffic.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Fire & Rescue, Pierce Fire & Rescue and Hadar Fire & Rescue were the known agencies at the scene.
Highway 81 near the scene reopened about 5 p.m.
First posted 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 30.
