A woman who was being arrested on suspicion of one offense picked up four additional charges after she apparently was less than cooperative with officers.

At 11:45 a.m. Friday, Norfolk police took a report of a strangulation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A woman reported that she was strangled by 33-year-old Kimberly Doyle, homeless, while at a residence in the 900 block of Park Avenue.

The alleged victim had visible marks on her neck, and the incident was captured on surveillance video, Bauer said. Officers had contact with Doyle and placed her under arrest on suspicion of strangulation.

During the arrest, Bauer said, Doyle resisted, assaulted multiple officers and damaged officer equipment. She then also was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, third-degree assault on an officer, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Doyle was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

