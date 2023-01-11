Norfolk police arrested a woman early Wednesday morning who allegedly was driving illegally and lied about her identity.
At 2 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop and had contact with the driver, who verbally identified herself because she did not provide a driver’s license, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer checked and viewed the license photo of the person she claimed to be. The woman and the photo did not match, Bauer said.
After further questioning, the driver was correctly identified as Marlene Villalobos, 38, of Norfolk. A check of Villalobos’ license showed that it was under suspension, Bauer said.
Villalobos was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation and driving under suspension. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.