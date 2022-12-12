A woman who didn’t own the property where she was living was arrested on Friday.

Capt. Chad Reiman said police were called on Friday at about 1:15 p.m. to a residence in the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue on a complaint of a woman who was squatting or occupying without owning or renting the residence. The woman also reportedly refused to leave.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to talk to the complainants, who directed the officers to the woman, Reiman said.

The officers had contact with the suspect, who was identified as Megan M. Mahlin, 38, Norfolk. The officers discovered that Mahlin had two warrants for her arrest, he said.

Mahlin was arrested for the warrants and transported to the Norfolk City Jail. During a search of Mahlin and her belongings, a container was located that appeared to contain methamphetamine, Reiman said.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Mahlin was booked into jail on the two warrants as well as on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Mahlin later was transported to the Madison County Jail.

