Sandy Wolfe, Jenna Hatfield and Brenda Carhart have won the Norfolk Public Schools board of education election.
The close race secured a board seat for both challengers, Hatfield and Carhart, and incumbent Wolfe, who is the current president of the NPS board.
Arnie Robinson, a current board member, came in fourth and only lost by only 131 votes, according to the most recent results.
“I’m disappointed I didn't get reelected, but I think (the rest) are good candidates,” Robinson said. “I appreciate Brenda, Jenna and Sandy for running; they will be good board members.”
According to the most recent results, Wolfe received 7,355 votes; Hatfield received 6,647 votes; Carhart received 6,364 votes; and Robinson received 6,233.
Wolfe said she’s excited about the upcoming year with Carhart and Hatfield joining the board because it’s a balanced mix of experienced members and members with new ideas.
“I think it's great there are board members with children in (NPS) because they have different perspectives, too,” Wolfe said. “I’m thrilled. I’m passionate about NPS and I’m thankful for the votes. I worked with Brenda and Jenna on the (NPS) Foundation; they are fantastic women to work with.”
Hatfield said she and her husband stayed up until 2 a.m. waiting for results to trickle in, but she didn’t find out she won until later Wednesday morning.
Hatfield, the owner of Hatfield Family Dentistry in Norfolk, said she’s been interested in serving on the NPS board of education for about a year. After serving on the NPS Foundation for several years, she became interested in the new position after a current board member encouraged her to run.
“I think either way, no matter who would have won, all four candidates brought very different, but very strong assets, to the table,” Hatfield said. “I think either way, the school board is going to have a very well rounded group of individuals to lead it.”
The Nebraska Association of School Boards will be offering several workshops and learning opportunities for new and returning members, Hatfield said. She plans to learn as much as she can before the year ends.
Carhart said she couldn’t believe she had won the election when she woke up to check results Wednesday morning. Numbers took longer than she expected to come in and updated votes didn’t come through until the early morning hours.
“It was nerve-wracking and stressful waiting for results,” Carhart said. “I’m excited and looking forward to working with (NPS) staff and administrators. I’m anxious to get to know school board members and am excited to be a voice of the community and to do what is best for our schools.”
Even though she’s never done it before, Carhart said the election and campaigning process were more difficult this year than what she would imagine a normal year would be. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from many in-person campaigning opportunities, such as going door-to-door to talk to Norfolk residents.
Now all Carhart has to do is wait and prepare for the first January 2021 meeting, she said.
“I thank everyone for their vote and appreciate each and every vote,” Carhart said. “It means a lot to me to have their trust.”