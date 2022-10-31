Forget the pumpkins and playoffs, it’s election season.
A week from Tuesday, Nebraska voters will choose a new governor and will decide critical constitutional issues for the state. There are, however, other races for state offices that Nebraskans are being asked to decide. Here is a recap of some of the races that will be before voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
State treasurer
Republican John Murante is seeking his second term in office as state treasurer. Murante is being opposed by Libertarian Katrina Tomsen.
Before being elected as treasurer in 2018, Murante served as a state legislator from the state’s 49th District for six years. He was also previously president of Big Fred’s Pizza in Omaha. Murante won the Republican primary in May over Paul Anderson with 57.2% of the vote.
Tomsen is a practicing optometrist in Omaha and has worked as a teacher at the high school and community college levels. She ran unopposed for state treasurer in the Libertarian Party primary in May. This is Tomsen’s first time to seek political office.
During the North Omaha Commercial Club candidate forum in September, Tomsen said she believes that the treasurer’s office is limited in scope so that lawmakers may not be aware of economic potential or pitfalls facing the state. She added that the treasurer’s job is about more than money.
“The treasurer of any entity has a much greater calling,” Tomsen said during the forum. “A good treasurer can pass a non-accountants test, meaning that they can talk about resources in layman's terms.”
Murante has said that his experience both as a businessman and lawmaker make him qualified to serve as treasurer of the state. He is a proponent of voter ID, tax relief and pro-life issues.
The incumbent Murante has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr and more than 100 other conservative leaders from around the state.
Attorney general
Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers, a Republican, is seeking a new office as attorney general for the state. Former Alliance businessman and political activist Larry Bolinger is running against Hilgers. While claiming to be an independent, Bolinger is the official candidate for the Legal Marijuana Now (LMN) Party.
Bolinger is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Army National Guard and has written 17 books. He earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska.
As a college graduate, veteran and self-made businessman, Bolinger said he understands the needs of working-class people and that the attorney general should always seek solutions that are constitutionally correct, not politically correct.
Among other issues critical to Bolinger is criminal justice reform in Nebraska.
“We have the highest per capita prison overpopulation in the nation with no plan to fix the ongoing problems.” Bolinger said.
Bolinger added that Nebraska is 20 years behind other states in law reforms and it’s time for a change. Other issues critical to Bolinger are the economy, federal farm policy and health care reform.
Hilgers has served in the Nebraska Legislature for six years representing District 21. He is a lifelong Nebraska native, and he and his wife, Heather, have four children. He is a graduate of Baylor University with a degree in economics and attended law school at the University of Chicago. Hilgers also has 15 years of litigation experience as a practicing attorney.
“I am asking for your vote because I have the experience, background and track record of being a conservative fighter for Nebraskans,” Hilgers said. As a lawmaker, Hilgers said he has consistently acted to uphold the constitution and has supported law enforcement, secure elections and the rights of the unborn.
Hilgers defeated Jennifer Hicks in May’s Republican primary with 68.7% of the vote. Bolinger ran unopposed in the primary.
Hilgers has received endorsements from fellow Republicans Gov. Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Congressmen Adrian Smith and Mike Flood, as well as Lt.. Gov. Mike Foley.
State auditor
Speaking of Lt. Gov. Foley, he is seeking a return to the state auditor’s office after serving in his current post under Gov. Ricketts for the past eight years. No stranger to Nebraska voters, Foley served as state auditor from 2007 until assuming the lieutenant. governor’s office in 2015. He also served the 29th District as state senator for six years.
Foley won the Republican primary for the auditor’s office over Larry Anderson in May with 73% of the vote. He and his wife, Susan, have been married for 30 years and have six children. Before moving to Nebraska, Foley was born in Rochester, New York. and spent 20 years working in Washington, D.C.
In a recent interview with KOLN-Lincoln, Foley said that as auditor, he would work “... to aggressively and professionally ensure that public funds are spent properly and to root out waste, fraud and abuse of public resources.”
In his last run for state auditor in 2010, Foley won the statewide vote with 80% of the votes cast in his favor.
Opposing Foley are Libertarian Party candidate Gene Siadek and LMN candidate Leroy Lopez.
Siadek was unopposed in the May primary and is coming off of a failed 2020 bid for U.S. Senate.
A native to Nebraska, Siadek received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and a master’s in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1992. He is employed by the Metropolitan Utilities District of Nebraska.
Siadek has said that he will work for changes to the old ways of doing things in state government.
“A vote for the Libertarian candidate will send the message that Nebraskans believe the old political processes need to change.”
Siadek also has said through his campaign’s Facebook page that because state government is dominated by Republicans, an independent set of eyes needs to keep watch on public accounts throughout the state. Issues critical to Siadek are reducing the scope of government and governmental debt and adjusting the current tax codes to be more fair to those living paycheck to paycheck.
LMN candidate Lopez is from the Lincoln area and is a small-business owner and sales representative for IBT Industrial Solutions. Though not much information on Lopez or his campaign is available, Lopez has said that his candidacy for state auditor is based on three main principles: More accountability with state finances, voting processes in more populated areas of the state and restoring Christian values at the local, state and national levels of government.
Lopez has not run for political office before and was unopposed in the May primary for his party.
Secretary of state
Running unopposed for a second term as Nebraska’s 27th secretary of state, Republican Bob Evnen has said that he will continue to work to keep Nebraska’s elections secure. He is a staunch supporter of the proposed voter ID amendment before voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. Evnen won the Republican primary for the office in May over challengers Robert Borer of Lincoln and Rex Schroder of Palmyra.
A graduate of Michigan State University, Evnen attended law school at the Gould School of Law at the University of Southern California. Before becoming secretary of state, Evnen served on the Nebraska State Board of Education and was a partner in the Lincoln based law firm of Woods & Aitken.
Other issues that Evnen has said are important to him are expanding export opportunities for Nebraska businesses and holding individuals convicted of crimes accountable for their actions as a member of the state board of pardons.