The early weeks of the coronavirus shutdown created a situation not seen in a long time — if ever — at Bright Horizons in Norfolk.
The organization that provides aid for individuals and families seeking help to escape domestic violence saw its shelters go empty and its crisis lines go silent in mid-March and through April.
“It was an odd phenomenon,” said Norfolk program director Deb Zimmerer.
But the situation has significantly changed since the country began reopening. Zimmerer said calls now come in every day from people trying to get out of their homes to escape domestic violence, and she has seen a big increase in protection orders being requested.
Zimmerer said she doesn’t have any scientific evidence to explain why the uptick in requests for help are coming in now, but she believes many who were locked down with their abuser may have been unable to call for help.
“I’m thinking when people were locked up together it was hard to make a phone call because their abuser could be right there,” she said.
She said some also may have opted to stay until the shutdown ended because they were apprehensive about staying in a shelter with other families that could potentially be infected.
“I think there was a lot of fear,” she said.
The Norfolk shelter for Bright Horizons generally can accommodate five families, but that number has been reduced to three right now to reduce the risk of virus exposure. The program — which also has a shelter in O’Neill — is helping people with hotel stays for those leaving desperate situations, Zimmerer said.
Bright Horizons’ shelter in Norfolk oftentimes accommodates those from other communities and other states who are seeking shelter.
But the uptick in people seeking shelter — which began in May — has left Bright Horizons in need of cleaning products, hygiene essentials and monetary donations.
“We’re really low on cleaning supply and hygiene products,” she said. “When we have families come in ... you go through a lot of products. We’re cleaning so much.”
Zimmerer said she believes the stress of the pandemic has negatively impacted families. While the program’s doors are now open again, it’s support group is not currently meeting in person.
“We have a staff person reaching out individually to people who would like to be contacted. They can call our office and get that set up for them,” she said. “With our kids group, we’re getting together packets of activities for us to do, so those will be available, too.”