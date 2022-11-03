At an event organized by the Norfolk Rotary Club, Republican U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer spoke to voters Wednesday evening and covered many topics, ranging from national security threats to voter reform.
At Black Cow Fat Pig in downtown Norfolk, Fischer first discussed national security, an area in which she has a considerable amount of experience. Fischer is the second-ranking Republican on the Armed Services Committee and a member of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee. The subcommittee position grants jurisdiction over missile defense, nuclear arsenal and space as a war-fighting domain.
During her time at Black Cow Fat Pig, she revealed that administrations, especially a newly elected one, typically go through a study process that creates a new national defense strategy. The strategy is released shortly after the first year of a new administration but, according to Fischer, the study conducted by the Biden administration is still classified and not accessible to American public. Fischer said she has been pushing the administration to release those documents.
"If the people of this country don't have the facts, you don't have the understanding of the threats that we face as a country," Fischer said. "If the government can't be open with you about those threats, our military is not going to get the support that it needs from the public."
The Nebraska senator also recognized issues that are plaguing millions of Americans, including Nebraskans, such as inflation, rising gas and food prices, and crime. However, she encouraged event attendees to mention issues of great concern to them.
Immigration and border security were issues that were frequently brought up, with one attendee asking about personal actions that Americans could take to combat border control issues.
"I think you have to be vocal about it," Fischer said. "I'm personally very upset with the Biden administration's lack of acknowledgment with the border issue."
Fischer also was asked about her opinions on what will happen during the midterm elections, now less than a week away.
"I believe, as does the general consensus, that the House of Representatives will flip red," Fischer said in predicting a Republican win. "As a Republican, I want to be in the majority because of the policy influence that being in the majority brings, namely agenda setting."
The night concluded with the topic of voter reforms, with many sharing their disdain for the current primary and caucus system. One person in particular felt that voters in Iowa and New Hampshire essentially got to select the presidential candidate since those states are the first ones to cast their ballots. Fischer agreed with this sentiment, saying that regional voting primaries should be encouraged.
"I think at the very least, they should have regions of the country voting in primaries at the same time because what makes me really angry is how county chairmen, both Republican and Democrat, are basically the kingpins of our election because of their power and influence that grows every four years. ... I don't want someone from a county in Iowa deciding who's the next president," Fischer said.
The senator's speech at Black Cow Fat Pig was part of multiple statewide visits that Fischer has been making, including one at Northeast Community College earlier Wednesday.