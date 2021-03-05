There will not be a Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk this June.
After considerable discussion, the festival's board of directors voted not to continue with plans for the 2021 event. Actor, writer and producer David Koechner had been scheduled to headline the comedy showcase, with six-time Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady taking the stage as the gala headliner.
“We never imagined when we canceled the 2020 festival last year that we would be facing the same uncertainties and challenges in spring of 2021,” said Lisa Wattier, executive director, in a written release Friday morning.
“Our primary concern is to always provide our guests with a safe, fun festival,” she said. “While the public’s ability to get vaccinated is improved, we remain a long way from herd immunity. Additional virus variants that could bring possible COVID surges and the questionable availability of entertainers willing to travel to Nebraska make planning the festival extremely difficult.
“Because of the continuing uncertainties, we just felt it best to not proceed with planning for the 2021 Great American Comedy Festival. We are not alone. Special events usually held in the summer are being canceled across the country. It was recently announced that San Diego’s Comic-Con will again be virtual this summer, and the 2022 in-person event has been postponed.”
Wattier said the comedy board and planning committee look forward to planning the 2022 Great American Comedy Festival.
“It will be so much fun to bring all that laughter back to the Johnny Carson Theatre,” she said. “We miss the fun of the festival that puts Norfolk on the map among comedians from across the country. We will strive to make the 2022 festival the best one than ever.”
Prepaid donor sponsorships were returned to sponsors.
