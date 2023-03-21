The Norfolk City Council on Monday approved the use of certain golf cart vehicles on some city streets with various restrictions.
But before a golf cart vehicle can be legally operated on city streets, it must meet various equipment requirements and be inspected by the Norfolk Police Division, said Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller. Once a golf cart passes inspection, it can be registered at the police department, similar to an existing UTV process.
The police division has begun preparing for golf cart vehicles, Miller said. This includes developing the registration and handout material, as well as training staff. Because of the need to prepare and train staff, Miller said the police division would not inspect and register golf cart vehicles until mid- to late April.
