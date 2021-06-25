The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors appointed Anthony Wisnieski to fill the opening left by Robert Huntley’s resignation last month.
Wisnieski of Norfolk represents subdistrict 3, which makes up a large portion of Norfolk.
Wisnieski said one of his top priorities will be water quality issues. “I’m concerned with water quality,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a top priority.”
Wisnieski said he grew up on a dairy farm near Dodge. Currently, he is a co-owner of Building Green Structures. He said he heard about the opening from a friend.
Wisnieski was voted onto the board by a majority of the directors. He will serve until 2022, when he will be up for reelection if he chooses to run.
Libby McKay of Norfolk also applied for the position.