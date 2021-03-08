Wisner to celebrate St. Pat’s for the 50th year

WISNER — In Wisner, the Irish and not-so-Irish have honored a saint from Ireland with parades, shamrocks and a bit o’ the blarney. With a history dating back more than 1,500 years, St. Patrick’s Day has been observed for the past 50 years in Wisner.
The theme for this year’s parade is fitting, considering the 50th anniversary of the celebration: “What Decade Was Your Pot of Gold? Nothing Irish Gets Old!”
The parade will travel though Wisner’s Main Street, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The Omaha Dancers and the Shriners’ miniature cars will be only a few of those featured, according to event organizer Lori Moeller.
“We hope to make it a good one,” she said of the celebration, especially since the festivities mark the 50th year for the event.
The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed a number of activities from past years, such as the Fun Run and children’s face painting. However, Irish-themed food and beverages will be available at local establishments and food stands throughout the day. The Wisner Heritage Museum will be open for touring, plus Wisner-Pilger FFA students will be auctioned off after the parade for those interested.
In addition, Main Street businesses have been invited to decorate windows and sidewalks for viewing.
In the evening, two bands — Loose Cannon and Cactus Flats — will offer musical entertainment at the Wisner City Auditorium. Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the bar serving from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.