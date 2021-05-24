WISNER — Those planning to land in Wisner on the weekend of June 25-27 will be honoring the past while embracing the future.
With that thought as the theme for the town’s 150th celebration, a variety of activities are in the works, from the dedication of a time capsule on Friday and a Josh Abbott Band concert on Saturday, to the BIG parade on Sunday.
Co-chairs Mitch Schweers and Paige Godbersen are excited about the weekend and especially about Saturday evening’s headliner, the Texas-bred, seven-piece Josh Abbott Band. Its music is described as a country framework with unique, multi-genre flavors.
The band will perform at the River Park’s Thunderdome, rain or shine. Those in attendance may bring lawn chairs for seating, Schweers said, and tickets for the concert may be purchased at the gate or online at Facebook: Wisner’s 150 celebration.
A schedule of activities is listed on the page, as well as deadline information about Sunday’s 150th cook-off.
“There has been a lot of work by a lot of people,” Schweers said, “so we hope for a great turnout and that the town has a good showing.”
Three groups are working together to put on the 150th. The date for the celebration is scheduled around the Wisner Livestock Show and Lyons Club rodeo, annual summertime events held at River Park. Activities also will take place on Wisner’s Main Street, including the BIG parade.
“We want to go all out and have fun things planned for the parade,” Godbersen said.
Joey Wartig and Tom Feller are chairs for Sunday’s 3 p.m. parade. Wartig and Feller have contacted neighboring towns and schools, hopeful they will bring floats, marching bands and other entries to the parade. Other favorites — Shriner cars and draft horses, to name a few — will be part of the BIG parade.
Also on Sunday, a caricature artist and balloon artist will be on hand to entertain the children.
A number of events, regularly taking place during the livestock show and rodeo, include softball games and kids’ fishing, frog jumping and turtle races. This year’s entertainment following the rodeo will be provided by the Loose Cannons Band in addition to the Josh Abbott Band.
However, a number of new activities will round out the weekend. A Cuming County Heritage Tractor Drive is a new event on Saturday, along with Saturday and Sunday’s quilt show at the United Methodist Church of Christ featuring the quilted artistry of local quilter, Laura Franchini. Following Sunday’s parade, a community photo of everyone on hand will be taken near Citizens National Bank.
Other new events, taking place at the Wisner Heritage Museum, will be a campout of Civil War re-enactors plus a special program designed by museum member Ina Glaubius. She has set up a display of businesses that have lined the north and south sides of Wisner’s Main Street through the years.
Each lot is represented with newspaper clippings, photographs, original warranty deeds and other memorabilia since the town’s founding in 1871
At that time, Lois Wagner researched businesses to include in Wisner’s centennial book, with more added 25 years later when a Q125 edition came out.
“The history is a work in progress,” Glaubius said, adding to research previously completed in 1996.