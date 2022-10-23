A large field fire in Cuming County has forced Wisner-area residents to evacuate.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the Pilger Community Center and Beemer Ballroom are available for evacuees to take refuge. 

About 5 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Transportation said that Highway 275 was closed between Highway 15 and M Road at Wisner to all traffic except for emergency vehicles. 

A red flag warning is in effect for much of Nebraska until 8 p.m. Sunday. The warning means that critical fire weather conditions are presently occurring or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and high temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

