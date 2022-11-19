A paraeducator from Wisner-Pilger Public Schools has received a statewide honor, being recognized as a paraeducator of the year.
The Nebraska Department of Education’s Office of Special Education announced on Nov. 8 that Lucy Streeter of Wisner-Pilger Public Schools is the high school paraeducator of 2022. She was one of four Nebraskans to be selected out of a pool of 60 applicants.
Streeter, who has been a paraeducator for over 20 years, said it was an honor to be nominated.
“It made me feel really good to know the (Wisner-Pilger) teachers felt that way about my helping in their classes,” Streeter said.
As a paraeducator, Streeter helps teachers at Wisner-Pilger High School with their special-education students.
Streeter said it takes a lot of patience, and she has to learn her students’ backgrounds.
“You do a lot of guiding,” Streeter said.
Streeter’s positive influence can be seen through Kasey Alexander, a former student of Streeter who now also teaches at Wisner-Pilger.
Alexander said she developed an eyesight problem as a teen and that Streeter helped her overcome the challenges that came with the sudden lifestyle change.
“I could see normally for two years, and then something happened that summer, and then I came back and I had a challenge,” Alexander said. “So (Streeter) helped me adapt to the new environment because it was a big personal change.”
Alexander said years later, Streeter has continued to help her.
She noted that Streeter helped her learn the new curriculum after she took over the seventh grade class at Wisner-Pilger Public Schools.
Streeter said she originally taught in California before making her way to Nebraska.
However, Streeter’s journey as a paraeducator started on her first day working at a local pharmacy, she said. The superintendent of Wisner-Pilger Public Schools at the time called the store, asked for her and then offered her a job as a paraeducator at the school.
“I never had thought about becoming a para until I got the phone call,” Streeter said. “And to be honest with you, I love it because I get to work with the kids.”
The other three paraeducators of 2022 are Janine Marker of Lincoln Public Schools, Brenda Moeller of Shelton Public Schools and Veronica Torres of Scottsbluff Public Schools.
The paraeducators of the year were announced at the 2022 Hybrid Paraeducator Conference – “The Link to Meaningful Connections” via Zoom and in person in Kearney.