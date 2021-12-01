Five school play productions were presented earlier this month at the 22nd annual Gator Play Production Festival at Wisner-Pilger’s Fine Arts Auditorium.

The plays presented were Winside High School’s “Not My Cup of Tea,” Homer High School’s “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” Bancroft-Rosalie High School’s “Cinderella and the Seven Dwarfs,” West Point-Beemer High School’s “To Art and Beyond” and host Wisner-Pilger High School’s “The Broken Circle.” Kathy Foner was the festival’s official.

No team awards were presented, but the following acting awards were presented:

— Best overall actor: Noah Paslee, West Point-Beemer; best overall actress: Gwen Donner, Wisner-Pilger; outstanding supporting performer: Clorinda Holmes, Homer; outstanding freshman performer: A.J. Wiese, Bancroft-Rosalie.

Best actor and actress awards also were awarded for each school’s performance, along with individual honorable-mention recognition:

— Winside: Nevaeh Rastede, best actress; Natalie Kruger, honorable mention.

— Homer: Shelby Benson, best actress; Clye Bolles, best actor; Bradie Johnson, honorable mention.

— Bancroft-Rosalie: Stephanie Wiese, best actress; Elliott Nottleman, best actor; Lauren Kramer, Kennedi Cooper, honorable mention.

— West Point-Beemer: Rachel Mayes, best actress; Noah Peaslee, best actor; Mia Hunke, Campbell Snodgrass, Keegan Doggett, Riley Penrose, Mollie Nielsen, Ashlyn Boell, honorable mention.

— Wisner-Pilger: Gwen Donner, best actress; Owen Heller, best actress; Riley Theroes, Sam Thompson, Jose Ramirez, McKenna Slonecker, honorable mention.

“The festival gives the performers a chance to gain some experience before we move onto conference and district competitions,” said Gregg Moeller, Wisner-Pilger’s play production director and the festival’s director. “We get some much-needed confidence as well as some excellent criticism, which we can build upon as we continue our performance schedules.”

Tags

In other news

New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings about the coronavirus's omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounde…