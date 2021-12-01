Five school play productions were presented earlier this month at the 22nd annual Gator Play Production Festival at Wisner-Pilger’s Fine Arts Auditorium.
The plays presented were Winside High School’s “Not My Cup of Tea,” Homer High School’s “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” Bancroft-Rosalie High School’s “Cinderella and the Seven Dwarfs,” West Point-Beemer High School’s “To Art and Beyond” and host Wisner-Pilger High School’s “The Broken Circle.” Kathy Foner was the festival’s official.
No team awards were presented, but the following acting awards were presented:
— Best overall actor: Noah Paslee, West Point-Beemer; best overall actress: Gwen Donner, Wisner-Pilger; outstanding supporting performer: Clorinda Holmes, Homer; outstanding freshman performer: A.J. Wiese, Bancroft-Rosalie.
Best actor and actress awards also were awarded for each school’s performance, along with individual honorable-mention recognition:
— Winside: Nevaeh Rastede, best actress; Natalie Kruger, honorable mention.
— Homer: Shelby Benson, best actress; Clye Bolles, best actor; Bradie Johnson, honorable mention.
— Bancroft-Rosalie: Stephanie Wiese, best actress; Elliott Nottleman, best actor; Lauren Kramer, Kennedi Cooper, honorable mention.
— West Point-Beemer: Rachel Mayes, best actress; Noah Peaslee, best actor; Mia Hunke, Campbell Snodgrass, Keegan Doggett, Riley Penrose, Mollie Nielsen, Ashlyn Boell, honorable mention.
— Wisner-Pilger: Gwen Donner, best actress; Owen Heller, best actress; Riley Theroes, Sam Thompson, Jose Ramirez, McKenna Slonecker, honorable mention.
“The festival gives the performers a chance to gain some experience before we move onto conference and district competitions,” said Gregg Moeller, Wisner-Pilger’s play production director and the festival’s director. “We get some much-needed confidence as well as some excellent criticism, which we can build upon as we continue our performance schedules.”