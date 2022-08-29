A traffic stop in Stanton County on Friday led to the arrest of a Wisner man.
About 9 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near Pilger for a defective vehicle violation, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Johnson of Wisner.
During the traffic stop, Unger said, Johnson provided false information regarding his date of birth and identity. He also was found to have a revoked driver’s license for 15 years. Johnson was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony driving under suspension and false reporting.
He was jailed pending the setting of a bond, the sheriff said.