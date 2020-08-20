WISNER — At the close of Monday evening's regular Wisner City Council meeting, a citizen brought up an item that's been on residents' minds for the past several years — the placement of the city's new water tower.

For the past several years, a number of sites in and outside city limits have been under consideration to be the new location, replacing the city's current aging tower.

As the time came for comments by the public at the close of the meeting, Wisner resident Russ Schultz asked about the status of the water delivery project.

The city is in the process of a title search on one of the selected properties, Mayor Chad Dixon responded, with one issue remaining. The city council looks forward to having a free and clear title by the end of the month.

No money has exchanged hands at this time with the landowner or contractors, Dixon said, but once the title is clear, the city plans to report the progress of the project to residents at that time.

Tags

In other news

Wisner looking to get new water tower

WISNER — At the close of Monday evening's regular Wisner City Council meeting, a citizen brought up an item that's been on residents' minds for the past several years — the placement of the city's new water tower.

Stocks turn lower a day after the S&P 500 hit a record high

Stocks turn lower a day after the S&P 500 hit a record high

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned lower in late trading on Wall Street Wednesday, handing the S&P 500 a loss a day after it closed at a record high. The day-earlier gain wiped out the last of the index’s losses created by the pandemic and surpassed its Feb. 19 peak. Stocks started to fade in…

Northeast Nebraska experiencing drought conditions

Northeast Nebraska experiencing drought conditions

Approximately 12.6% of the state is in severe drought conditions, according to the latest Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — nearly double what it was a week earlier. Just a few weeks ago, there were no severe drought condi…

Court: Secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case

Court: Secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts, barring the tapes’ use at trial and dealing a potentially dead…