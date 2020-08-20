Wisner looking to get new water tower

WISNER — At the close of Monday evening's regular Wisner City Council meeting, a citizen brought up an item that's been on residents' minds for the past several years — the placement of the city's new water tower.
For the past several years, a number of sites in and outside city limits have been under consideration to be the new location, replacing the city's current aging tower.
As the time came for comments by the public at the close of the meeting, Wisner resident Russ Schultz asked about the status of the water delivery project.
The city is in the process of a title search on one of the selected properties, Mayor Chad Dixon responded, with one issue remaining. The city council looks forward to having a free and clear title by the end of the month.
No money has exchanged hands at this time with the landowner or contractors, Dixon said, but once the title is clear, the city plans to report the progress of the project to residents at that time.