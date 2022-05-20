WISNER — In some Nebraska towns, when one family receives a devastating blow, the rest of the community feels the punch.
When community members can breathe once again, they reach out to help. Such is the case in Wisner, where a two-car smashup last weekend caused the death of one of their own and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.
In the early-morning hours Saturday, along a quiet stretch of Highway 275 between Wisner and Beemer, Tara and Curt Lantz Jr. were returning home after preparing food for daughter Riley Theroes’ graduation party. Theroes, a senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, never made it to her graduation.
Instead, she spent Saturday afternoon at the hospital bedside of Curt Lantz, after a westbound car, driven by Jacob Kenney of Omaha, reportedly crossed the center line and struck the Lantzes’ pickup, according to law enforcement. Theroes’ mother, Tara, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A number of volunteer emergency personnel from surrounding communities, Cuming County and the Nebraska State Patrol stayed on site until the morning sun brought the accident to the community’s consciousness.
When word spread, the community was stunned. Floral arrangements began to appear at the door of Lantz’s Steakhouse along Wisner’s Main Street. By Sunday morning, Zackery Andersen, Theroes’ fellow graduate and Lantz employee, had helped line up a fundraising breakfast. He and other steakhouse employees were assisted in the way of food and preparation by community volunteers, with the event bringing in more than $4,000.
“It was astonishing,” Andersen said, “how much we raised in one day.”
Andersen, who said the Lantzes had been like second parents to him, and other wait staff are working to keep the restaurant open until Curt recovers. With 40 stitches holding his scalp together, plus multiple cuts, bruises and assorted effects of a head-on collision, that may take awhile.
The Lantzes opened their steakhouse in 2016. Tara, an Oakland-Craig High School graduate, had previously worked as a cook for several restaurants. Described as someone with a “depth of love that makes the ocean envious,” in 2018 Tara organized a Welcome Home event honoring Vietnam War veterans. Held in memory of Tara’s grandfather and veteran Michael Bowen, who died from the effects of Agent Orange, the event attracted veterans from around the region, more than 500 strong.
The Wisner auditorium was packed to the gills, remarked Diane Kuester about the day.
Funds raised went toward veteran needs — rent, tanks of gas to get to work and other supportive services — and were distributed through Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Kuester said.
Fundraising for the Lantz family continues in Wisner at numerous locations, including several area banks and GoFundMe sites, such as those established by Curt’s former high school wrestling coach, Gordon Bye, and Nate Raabe, whose sons wrestle under the leadership provided by Curt. Donations also are being accepted at Citizens State Bank in Wisner.
The Lantzes have been highly familiar faces on the youth wrestling circuit in the Midwest, Raabe said.
The family also was mentioned on the Nebraska USA Wrestling Facebook page. “The Lantz family has been very active in our wrestling community, always ready to volunteer, coach and support our young athletes,” the post read.
Those youngest athletes include Curt and Tara’s own two wrestlers, son Axton and daughter Izri.
Todd Heller was a state-winning Wisner-Pilger wrestler in the 1980s when Curt served as student manager as a junior high student. Although Curt weighed less than 100 pounds at the time to his 145, Heller said, the two would often spar. It was all Heller could do to hold his own against Lantz.
That’s the kind of grit and determination that will see the Lantz family through now — with a little help from friends.