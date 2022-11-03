U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday announced that the Biden-Harris administration is investing $20.6 million in two grant projects in Nebraska through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.
In Nebraska, the Greater Omaha Packing Co. of Omaha is receiving $19,982,400.
Lot 279 of Wisner is receiving $688,011. Lot 279 has been selling beef products in direct-to-consumer retail since 2016.
In an effort to capitalize on the expanding interest in family farms building their own beef brands, Lot 279 — which has wholesale beef based out of Norfolk — intends to build a federal inspection portion cutting and further processing facility for use by at least three family-owned cattle producers who seek to create their own brands of value-added beef products.
The company will provide fee-based processing and other services; portioning and grinding services, processing, and manufacturing of meats for sale to wholesale or retail customers. Lot 279 will ensure that small and mid-sized kill facilities are fully utilized.