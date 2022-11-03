U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday announced that the Biden-Harris administration is investing $20.6 million in two grant projects in Nebraska through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.

In Nebraska, the Greater Omaha Packing Co. of Omaha is receiving $19,982,400.

Lot 279 of Wisner is receiving $688,011. Lot 279 has been selling beef products in direct-to-consumer retail since 2016.

In an effort to capitalize on the expanding interest in family farms building their own beef brands, Lot 279 ­— which has wholesale beef based out of Norfolk ­— intends to build a federal inspection portion cutting and further processing facility for use by at least three family-owned cattle producers who seek to create their own brands of value-added beef products.

The company will provide fee-based processing and other services; portioning and grinding services, processing, and manufacturing of meats for sale to wholesale or retail customers. Lot 279 will ensure that small and mid-sized kill facilities are fully utilized.

Tags

In other news

Ukraine: Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines

Ukraine: Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear state operator said Thursday that Russia has shelled and damaged power lines connecting Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian grid, leaving the plant reliant on diesel generators again.

Drug court graduate

Drug court graduate

On Friday, Austin Johnson (right) graduated from the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Madison County District Court, with Judge Mark Johnson (left) presiding.

WSC, Northeast planning Nebraska Poetry Festival

WSC, Northeast planning Nebraska Poetry Festival

Well-known regional poets and writers will read from their works during a special two-day event in Norfolk and Wayne next month. The Northeast Community College Visiting Writers Series and Wayne State College’s Plains Writers Series sponsor the Nebraska Poetry Festival Wednesday, Nov. 16, an…