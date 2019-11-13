The Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau advisory committee looked ahead to some unique wintertime events in the area at its regular meeting Tuesday.
One of the signature events of Norfolk is the state one-act play championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre from Dec. 11-13.
A new event is also scheduled for early January: the first Norfolk LAN Party. Starting Jan. 3, the party is 26 hours of gaming at the Stables Event Center at 1909 Vicki Lane in Norfolk. Participants will bring their own gaming setup and will be able to come and go as they please.
A film festival also is scheduled for this weekend at the Norfolk 7 Theatre. Norfolk is one of several host cities for the 2019 Geocaching International Film Festival. The festival, a free event, is part of a 10-day event for geocachers around the globe.
The committee also received a review of how many visitors a new attraction brought this year.
The Norfolk Area GeoTour, launched this spring, brought in several hundred visitors registered to 235 unique accounts, although accounts often represent more than just one person.
The geotour is centered on geocaching, a recreational activity where participants locate hidden caches that contain small prizes. Finding caches builds points. Visitors also obtain points by visiting local businesses and restaurants. Upon earning enough points, geocachers earn a special geocoin, which is highly valuable in the geocaching community.
Of the 235 accounts that registered in the Norfolk area, 68 managed to compete the tour, and several dozen people stayed more than one day in the area. Of the 235 accounts, 231 were from United States, including visitors from 14 states, and four foreign countries: Canada, New Zealand, Norway and Singapore.