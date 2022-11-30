Northeast Nebraska felt the brunt of a winter weather system that moved across the state on Tuesday.
While it didn’t drop enough precipitation to provide relief from the ongoing drought, the system did leave more than an inch of snow, an event that hasn’t happened in Norfolk in almost a year, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Omaha.
“You received 2.6 inches on Dec. 10,” Gross said. “That was the last inch or more (Norfolk had received).”
The system spread from south central Nebraska into the northeast regions of the state, Gross said. Several area schools canceled classes or opted for a two-hour late start, and communities and residents dusted off their snowplows and snow blowers to remove the accumulations from streets, driveways and sidewalks.
Norfolk received 2 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 41 miles per hour from Tuesday’s system. Gross said other communities in the area had reported receiving more, including Pierce and Bloomfield with 2.8 inches and Neligh with 3 inches. Steve Seim from Hartington reported 2.5 inches, and Norman Doerr estimated that 3 inches had fallen at his home in Creighton by mid-Tuesday morning.
But Tuesday’s snowfall did not provide much in the way of precipitation, Gross said.
“It wasn’t super heavy snow. As far as precipitation, we only got less than a quarter of an inch — .16 was the total,” Gross said. “Not really enough to put a dent in the drought, for sure.”
Looking ahead, Gross said the Norfolk area could receive “a glancing blow” from another weather system next week, but the potential for incoming precipitation did not appear to be anything major.
“It doesn’t look like a super-big hitter,” she said.
The snow and precipitation also caused power outages in Northeast Nebraska, including in West Point and Leigh.