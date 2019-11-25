It looks as though Mother Nature will drag out her Christmas decorations early as a winter storm is expected to move across the state Tuesday.
The National Weather Services has issued a winter storm warning across much of Northeast Nebraska, beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The storm likely will bring snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour, creating drifting and near whiteout conditions, according to the weather service.
Travel is expected to be difficult, especially into Tuesday afternoon and evening, which could pose a challenge for high school football fans venturing to and from the state finals in Lincoln.
On Monday morning, Pierce High School, whose team plays in the C1 final against Wahoo at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, made the decision not to bring its band for the game because of the ominous forecast.
“It is an unfortunate situation,” said Pierce band director Mike Sindt. “We wanted to be there to support the team as they have worked hard to get to this game. However, it was a decision made by myself and administration that came down to the safety of the students.”
Even so, Sindt said the band wishes the team the best of luck.
In Norfolk, a decision had yet to be made regarding the annual Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival, which is scheduled to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jessica Gordon, event coordinator, said the festival typically has taken place rain or shine, and she had not yet seen the event canceled because of weather throughout her years working with the festival.
“We will not make a decision until tomorrow,” Gordon said. “I’m waiting to see what actually happens.”
The storm warning will expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, but a chance of snow will return on Thanksgiving Day, as well as for Husker football Friday.
