Gas up the snowblower. A winter storm is threatening to dump up to a foot of snow on parts of Northeast Nebraska, including the Norfolk area, on Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in Omaha issued a winter storm warning for several counties in Northeast Nebraska, including Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Platte. The warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to expire on Thursday morning.
The forecast calls for a 65% chance of 8 inches of snow or more for the Norfolk area. Central regions of the state, including the Ord area, are expected to receive the brunt of Wednesday’s storm.
Residents should anticipate travel to be affected, especially for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. Peak snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour, possibly leading to whiteout conditions as northeast winds gust up to 29 miles per hour, according to the weather service.