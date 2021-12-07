The Norfolk Arts Center has announced the winter art exhibitions featuring Anastacia Drake and Sally Jurgensmier. The free gallery opening reception will be Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the NAC gallery.
Featured in the gallery is Drake’s “Textured.” Her sculpted paintings are created using heavy body acrylic paint to create depth and texture. This technique evolved from work with visually impaired children. It challenges the boundaries of the acrylic medium and in turn tests the viewers preconceived barriers of understanding fine art.
In the atrium is Jurgensmier’s “Rural Roots.” Her sculptures are intended to bring a smile to your face. She takes metal, which is thought to be cold, hard and unattractive, and gives it life, expression and personality. Each piece is unique and never mass produced. Each piece can be displayed indoors or out.
The Norfolk Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drake and Jurgensmier’s exhibition will be open through Saturday, Feb. 26.
For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org or call 402-371-7199.