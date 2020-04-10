Winside teen life-flighted

A Winside teenager was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident on Friday evening in Stanton County. 

 Stanton County Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old from Winside was life-flighted to a hospital with critical injuries from a Stanton County accident Friday night.

Around 5:25 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 15, about five miles south of Pilger, according to a media release. 

The accident occurred when a northbound pickup driven by 69-year-old Douglas Nelson of Wayne was using a flatbed trailer to move a section of irrigation pipe. Behind the irrigation pipe was an attached pickup being used to steer the rear end of the long irrigation unit.

The wheels of the steering pickup came off in the highway and the vehicle veered across the road, coming unattached from the irrigation pipe.

The pickup struck an embankment, causing the cab of the second pickup to come loose and it rolled into a private driveway, ejecting that steering operator, 17-year-old Colton Navrkal, through the windshield onto the ground. 

Navrkal was treated at the scene by Pilger Fire and Rescue and was then transported by LifeNet medical helicopter to a Sioux City trauma center.

The accident remains under investigation and Highway 15 was closed for almost two hours as the scene was investigated and cleared.

Stanton County Emergency Management also responded and assisted with traffic control. 

