The Winside Public School Board addressed its over-budget school bond during a school board meeting Monday.
The school bond passed last May and was set for $14.6 million. A year later, labor shortages, inflation and more have raised the bond to $17.5 million.
The school board meeting started off with an update from Scott Gatewood, the project manager from DLR Group Architecture, who said the group is working to put together a change order for the project bid.
“(A change order) is an agreed price change that all parties to the contract agree to and that can be an increase or a decrease in the cost of the work,” Gatewood said.
According to Gatewood, Winside Public School is trying to decrease the bid from the general contractor with the change order.
Andrew Offner, the superintendent for Winside Public Schools, said the district had already worked to decrease the bond when prices started increasing last fall.
“So now we're going back through and seeing if there are other items we missed,” Offner said. “Some of the things like we're changing the tile design in the bathroom … which aren't huge cost savings, but we're just trying to do everything in our power to bring that price down.”
Offner said the district also had asked the general contractor to look at subcontractors to see if their numbers are realistic. It’s possible that a subcontractor might have used a placeholder number instead of an actual estimate for costs.
According to Offner, the district also is looking at equipment within the school, checking to see if it's still up to standards.
“Unfortunately, there's not a magic bullet,” Offner said.
It’s also too late for the school district to start over.
Offner said once a school district draws the funds for its bond, it can’t go back. The clock starts ticking, and it has a limited amount of time before using it.
Time is also a pressing issue for the general contractor.
According to Gatewood, the general contractor has 60 days to hold its $17.5 million bid. But the district is trying to sign the contract even sooner.
“We're trying to get this done in 30 days because the market is so volatile that we're only hurting them along the way,” Gatewood said.
Gatewood said contractors are suffering from the national labor shortage. And in his more than 20 years of experience, he has never seen something like this.
“The market today is so full, contractors are facing a lot of work and there's a labor shortage,” Gatewood said. “And so the combination of those two things is complicating getting competitive bidding. So we have too many cons.”
According to Offner, labor costs have almost doubled since they started researching for the bond.
In 2019, some buildings were being constructed for around $200 per square foot. Then up until the fall of 2021, some were still in the range of $220 to $247 per square foot, Offner said.
“So in January till now, the market has exploded in labor,” Offner said. “The estimate right now — without pulling out the renovation portion of the new construction — is right around $400 a square foot.”
Winside Public School proposed the $14.6 million bond issue in 2021 to help fix several issues that the school is facing.
Those problems range from safety to lack of space and more.
The high school was built in 1968, with the elementary added in 1970. When the bond was passed, the district addressed several problems with the foundation and code violations.
Students also have to walk outside every day to get to another building, Offner said.
“Safety is our biggest, biggest priority for a lot of kids-and giving them opportunities,” Offner said.
Winside Public School is also one of the few rural schools left in Nebraska that doesn’t have an FFA program.
While the district is cutting out extra costs for the school bond, the school is going to keep the FFA and career technical education program. An ag and shop teacher already has been hired, Offner said
“We're gonna do our best to still do those programs,” Offner said.
The school bond passed with a 74% approval rate last year, but it's unclear what the acceptance rate in the Winside community would be now with the increased prices.
“We want to get this project done,” Offner said, “because the priority of it is for the safety and security of our students.”
Members tabled a resolution until the next school board meeting on Wednesday, May 11.