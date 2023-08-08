STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 24, west of Stanton, just after 10 p.m. Saturday for driving on the shoulder.
Upon making contact with the 32-year-old driver, Stephen Schrader of Winside, it was found that he was intoxicated and had a 10-year-old child in the car, as well, according to Mike Unger, Stanton County sheriff.
Schrader was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and booked on an aggravated DWI charge after testing nearly three times the legal limit, Unger said. The child was released to family and Schrader was released from custody after posting a cash bond. He faces a September court date on the DWI charge as well as a child abuse charge for placing the child in significant danger.