PONCA — A Winside man died Saturday in a traffic accident, according to a news release from the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodney Bressler, 66, Winside, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 20 near mile marker 404, said Sheriff Don Taylor in the news release.
Bressler was driving a Ford Mustang east on Highway 20 and collided with a westbound Ford pickup with two occupants. Bressler was not wearing seatbelts, according to the release issued Tuesday morning.
The pickup caught fire as a result of the collision and caused a small grass fire. Both occupants of the pickup, Benjamin Galvin, 53, rural Laurel, and Terrie Galvin, 48, rural Laurel, were wearing seat belts and were transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, with serious injuries, according to the release.
The accident is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.
Allen Fire & Rescue, Wakefield Fire & Rescue, Martinsburg Fire and First Responders, Wings One Helicopter, LifeNet Helicopter, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol all responded.