Rescue action

PONCA — A Winside man died Saturday in a traffic accident, according to a news release from the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Bressler, 66, Winside, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 20 near mile marker 404, said Sheriff Don Taylor in the news release.

Bressler was driving a Ford Mustang east on Highway 20 and collided with a westbound Ford pickup with two occupants. Bressler was not wearing seatbelts, according to the release issued Tuesday morning.

The pickup caught fire as a result of the collision and caused a small grass fire. Both occupants of the pickup, Benjamin Galvin, 53, rural Laurel, and Terrie Galvin, 48, rural Laurel, were wearing seat belts and were transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, with serious injuries, according to the release.

The accident is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Allen Fire & Rescue, Wakefield Fire & Rescue, Martinsburg Fire and First Responders, Wings One Helicopter, LifeNet Helicopter, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol all responded.

Tags

In other news

+2
Boys found safe, man arrested

Boys found safe, man arrested

TEKAMAH (AP) — Two young southeastern Nebraska boys who were the subject of an urgent Amber alert Monday were found safe in Wichita, Kansas, police in Nebraska said.

Michelle Obama launches online reading series for kids

Michelle Obama launches online reading series for kids

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama launched a series of online video readings for kids with the classic picture book “The Gruffalo,” which the former first lady called the story of a mouse who uses his “wit and imagination” to get the best of a fox and other would-be predators.

Deal reached on major parts of $500B virus aid

Deal reached on major parts of $500B virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, including additional help for hospitals and virus testing.