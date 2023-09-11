TEKAMAH — One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for this past Saturday’s drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Saturday's 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Cubby's at 603 S. 13th St. in Tekamah. The winning numbers from Saturday's 2by2 draw were Red 06, 11, and White 09, 11. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

Tags

In other news

Sheriff’s department completes successful campaign

Sheriff’s department completes successful campaign

MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2023 Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drunk-driving enforcement campaign.

Regional notes for Sept. 8

Regional notes for Sept. 8

Michigan Avenue work to begin; Flags to be flown at half-staff; Pride Festival set for Saturday; Airport Authority to meet; Flood to host mobile office hours.

Moroccans with shovels, bulldozers dig through rubble after earthquake

Moroccans with shovels, bulldozers dig through rubble after earthquake

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) — Survivors with shovels worked alongside bulldozers Monday to dig through remote Moroccan villages flattened by a monstrous earthquake, as hope dwindled of finding people alive under wood-and-dirt homes that pancaked into rubble and rescuers overseas waited for Mor…

Battle Creek FFA team heads to nationals

Battle Creek FFA team heads to nationals

The Battle Creek High School FFA team, under the leadership of adviser Billy O’Brien, has been selected as a top 10 finalist from all 50 states to advance to the National FFA Convention Agriscience Fair in November in Indianapolis.

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look

Authorities searched Monday for an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago after they said over the weekend he slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van and tried to contac…