Charli Earth of Winnebago was one of five tribal college student-leaders selected to participate in this year’s College Fund Indigenous Visionaries cohort.
Through the Indigenous Visionaries Program, the American Indian College Fund supports the development of women leaders across tribal communities where tribal colleges and universities are located.
Participants in the program are selected based on their connections within their tribal communities and how their proposed projects will make a positive impact.
Selected participants receive a grant of $7,000 to support their proposed project’s completion and leadership development opportunities by working on the community project with their mentor and with monthly virtual connections provided by the college fund team.
Earth is pursuing a degree in liberal arts at Little Priest Tribal College on the Winnebago Reservation in Winnebago. Earth will implement an incentive program to encourage all dimensions of healthy living for families within the Winnebago community. Cassie Kitcheyan of Winnebago, faculty of Native American Studies, will serve as her mentor.
The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting native higher education for 33 years.