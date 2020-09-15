A Winnebago woman was given a probation sentence in federal court on Monday.
Annette Bass, 44, was sentenced to three years’ probation by U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp for making false statement to a federal agent, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly in a press release.
An altercation took place in July 2019 outside of Bass’s residence in Winnebago. Bass and her son, Roman Perales, were in the residence at the time. Perales grabbed a rifle and fired it multiple times at people outside the residence, and a woman was shot in the arm.
Perales then approached a second woman, who was in a vehicle and said she was not involved in the altercation and just wanted to go home. Perales pointed the rifle at her and threatened her. She believed Perales was going to shoot her.
After the shooting, Perales fled the scene, hiding the rifle, which was never recovered, and ammunition, which was found the next day.
An FBI agent spoke with Bass the next day as part of the investigation into the shooting. Bass lied to the agent, saying she was not at the residence when the shooting occurred. She had been warned to tell the truth. Her charges came from this incident.
In June, Bass pleaded guilty to making the false statement. The following month, Perales was sentenced to 153 months in prison.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Winnebago Police Department.