The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska to receive $266,064 for a community air pollution monitoring project.
The grant is among 132 air monitoring projects in 37 states that will receive $53.4 million from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan to enhance air quality monitoring in communities across the United States.
The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will use the grant money to improve the tribe’s capacity to fully address air quality by installing equipment to monitor meteorological conditions and air pollution at various locations throughout the Winnebago Tribal Nation. The tribe also will use the data collected from the air monitoring equipment to update emission inventories to better understand ambient air quality issues within the boundaries of the tribal nation.
EPA will start awarding the funding by the end of 2022, once the grant applicants have met all legal and administrative requirements. Grantees will have three years to spend the funds from the time EPA awards the grants.