OMAHA — Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Curtis Kearnes, 42, and Jalyssa Harlan, 28, both of Winnebago, were both sentenced in federal court on Friday.
U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Kearnes to 87 months’ imprisonment for burglary and assault and sentenced Harlan to 36 months’ imprisonment for the assault. There is no parole in the federal system.
After completing their terms of imprisonment, Kearnes and Harlan will both begin a three-year term of supervised release.
According to court documents, on June 19, 2020, at about 2 a.m. in Winnebago, Kearnes and Harlan entered without permission the home of two women, ages 59 and 74. Kearnes then attacked both women. Harlan directed Kearnes to attack one of the women.
Kearnes repeatedly struck the women with his fists. One of the women suffered a broken nose and stitches to her face, and the other suffered a broken jaw.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Winnebago Police Department.