A Winnebgao man was spared incarceration for a June 2022 assault on an officer.
U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Friday that Garry Hunter Little Walker, 34, of Winnebago was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to a 3-year term of probation for assault on an officer with bodily contact.
On June 3, 2022, an officer with the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services, was called to a residence near Lyndon Avenue in Rosalie, which is within the territorial confines of the Omaha Indian Reservation. Upon arrival, the officer found Little Walker seated in the vehicle having an argument with his grandmother and the mother of his children, according to a press release.
The officer attempted to place Little Walker in handcuffs, but Little Walker pushed the officer and began running away. The officer unsuccessfully attempted to deploy his Taser twice. Little Walker ran into a house and shut and locked the door.
Upon the officer entering the house, he found Little Walker standing in the kitchen with his fists clenched and standing in a fighting posture. Little Walker stated he was not going to go to jail. When told he had few options, Little Walker asked the officer, “How do you want it then? I’m going to rack real hard.”
The officer took a step toward Little Walker, who lifted his right hand and swung over his grandmother and struck him in the left side of the head, according to the release. Little Walker then grabbed the officer by the head. The officer lifted Little Walker and then took him to the ground.
Little Walker would not let go of the officer’s head after repeated orders to let go. He then began reaching for the officer’s gun. The officer pepper sprayed Little Walker and, in the process, incapacitated himself as well.
The officer, while still suffering the effects of the pepper spray, tried to take Little Walker out of the house. While doing so, Little Walker lunged at the officer and elbowed him in the face before falling onto the ground.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services.