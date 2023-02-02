A Winnebago man has been sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor.
U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced in a press release Wednesday that U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Robert McClelland, 39, to 11 years and 3 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, McClelland will begin a 10-year term of supervised release.
In May 2020, the minor victim disclosed that when she was 5 or 6 years old, McClelland touched her private area and made McClelland touch his genitals. When the minor victim asked McClelland to stop, he did. McClelland was interviewed by law enforcement and admitted to the conduct.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
The case was investigated by the FBI.