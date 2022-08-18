A Winnebago man was ordered to spend the next 5 years in prison for a violent 2020 sexual assault.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 42-year-old Howard Bassette III of Winnebago was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting another Winnebago tribal member. After his release from prison, Bassette will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.
On Nov. 9, 2020, Bassette sexually assaulted a pregnant woman as she slept in her bed, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. When the woman woke up, Bassette held her down, hit her in the head and continued to sexually assault her. Once the victim was able to get away from Bassette, she immediately began yelling for help. Bassette fled and was later arrested by the Winnebago Police Department.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Winnebago Police Department.