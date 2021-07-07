A Winnebago man with a history of domestic violence was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Joseph Levering, 41, was sentenced on Friday in federal court for domestic assault by a habitual offender. Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Levering to 24 months’ imprisonment and a three-year term of post-release supervision.
In September 2020, Winnebago police officers responded to a residence in Winnebago after receiving a hang-up 911 call, according to a press release.
Upon arrival, officers met with two of Levering’s family members who reported that Levering had pushed an elderly relative down on the porch and kicked another relative before leaving on foot. Levering was located walking nearby by police and was heavily intoxicated, authorities said.
Levering has multiple prior assault convictions and was on supervised release for a prior domestic assault at the time of the assault.
The case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department.