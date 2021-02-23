A Winnebago man was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison Monday for sexual abuse and terroristic threats offenses.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Rodney Thomas, 41, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor and one count of terroristic threats.

Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Thomas to 24 months’ imprisonment on each count of abusive sexual contact, 36 months’ imprisonment for terroristic threats and 12 months’ imprisonment on a violation of supervised release, to be served consecutively, for a total of 96 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Thomas will serve 5 years of supervised release.

In November 2019, a man contacted Winnebago Police and stated that his 15-year-old daughter had reported being inappropriately touched by Thomas. During the investigation, four minor females reported that a group of them had been hanging out at a house when Thomas, a friend of the homeowner’s father, came over to the house intoxicated.

Three of the minor females reported that Thomas had touched them inappropriately over their clothing or attempted to do so. When the girls learned that Thomas had done the same to each of them, they confronted Thomas, who threatened to kill them and their families.

Thomas had been released from federal prison approximately four days before the incident. Thomas was also subject to sex offender registration requirements due to a 2004 conviction for sexual abuse of minors.

This case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

