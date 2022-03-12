A Winnebago man will spend a considerable amount of time in federal prison for his conviction in the 2020 death of his fiancée.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 27-year-old Jonathan Rooney of Winnebago was sentenced on Friday in federal court to 25 years’ imprisonment for the killing and burning of Kozee Decorah. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. ordered Rooney to serve 120 months for manslaughter and a consecutive 180 months for destruction of evidence.
After his release from prison, Rooney will begin a 3-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
A federal jury found Rooney guilty of manslaughter and destruction of evidence in December. Rooney was convicted of killing Decorah, 22, and then burned her body and other evidence at an abandoned cabin on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.
On May 16, 2020, Decorah called the Winnebago Police Department to report that the vehicle that she, Rooney and their infant son were using was stuck in the mud in a remote area of the Winnebago reservation. When Winnebago conservation officers located the vehicle, they were unable to locate Decorah, Rooney or their baby.
The officers noticed a fire near midnight in an outhouse of a remote cabin. Rooney was found in the cabin naked in a bed with his clothes missing, with the baby nearby. Blood droplets were observed in the cabin, and human remains in the form of a skull were found in the fire. Decorah was identified through dental records.
While pronouncing Rooney’s sentence, Rossiter noted the case involved the “tragic death of a young woman and young mother.” Rossiter called Rooney’s actions “unforgivable” and told him that he tried to erase his deeds by incineration without care or remorse.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the Winnebago Police Department, Winnebago Conservation Office, Winnebago volunteer firefighters and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.