OMAHA – A Winnebago man was sentenced in federal court for assault with intent to commit a felony and discharging a firearm in relation to a violent crime.

The charges against Roman Perales, 22, come from an altercation that took place last July outside of a residence in Winnebago, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

While at the residence, Perales grabbed a .22-caliber rifle. He shot the rifle multiple times, aiming at people outside the residence. One shot hit a woman in the arm.

After shooting one woman, Perales approached another. This woman was in a vehicle and told Perales that she was not involved and just wanted to go home.

Perales pointed the rifle at her and threatened her. The woman believed he was going to shoot her.

Later, Perales fled the scene and hid the weapon and ammunition.

At the time of the incident, Perales was on supervised release for a previous felony conviction in U.S. District Court.

Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Perales to 153 months in prison and 5 years’ supervised release.

