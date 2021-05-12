OMAHA — A Winnebago man was sentenced Monday to 46 months in prison for making a false statement to a federal investigator.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharpe said Jason Alan Free, 38, Winnebago, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for making a false statement. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
In September 2019, Free was interviewed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI as a suspect in a sexual assault investigation, Sharpe said. During the interview, Free denied any physical or sexual contact with the victim. DNA testing proved his statements false, Sharpe said.
The case was investigated by the Winnebago Tribal Police, the BIA and the FBI.