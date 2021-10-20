A Winnebago man will spend the next two years behind bars after committing a sex offender registration violation.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 27-year-old Lawrence Smith of Winnebago was sentenced last Friday in federal court in Omaha.
Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Smith to 24 months in federal prison. After his release, Smith will start a five-year term of supervised release.
In 2009, Smith was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse and has since been required to register as a sex offender in any state or tribal land in which he resides pursuant to the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), a federal law.
Smith registered as a sex offender at an address in Winnebago in August 2020. He then resided with another party in Macy, within the Omaha Nation Reservation, in December 2020. Smith did not register or update his sex offender registration to the new address.
Smith also lived with a member of his extended family at a different address in Winnebago, Sharp said, and did not update his sex offender registration with current information.
Smith’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.